Halving Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $75,556.40 (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Halving Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. Halving Coin has a total market capitalization of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Halving Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00057590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.54 or 0.00224747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.85 or 0.00921677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00051026 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00079826 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00029126 BTC.

About Halving Coin

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 tokens. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

Halving Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.