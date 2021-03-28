HAPI (HAPI) Price Hits $118.20 on Major Exchanges

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One HAPI coin can now be bought for $118.20 or 0.00213382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HAPI has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. HAPI has a market capitalization of $9.31 million and $970,130.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00059080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.78 or 0.00232472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $525.93 or 0.00949426 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00052625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00079864 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00030223 BTC.

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

Buying and Selling HAPI

