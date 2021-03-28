HashBX Trading 2% Lower This Week (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded down 37.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One HashBX coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HashBX has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $708,024.01 and $1,296.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HashBX alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00024312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00047928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.86 or 0.00622183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00065769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00024307 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HBX is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.