Hashgard Hits 1-Day Volume of $91,673.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $27.80 million and $91,673.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00024952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.02 or 0.00625729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00065975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024065 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

GARD is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,269,999,900 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

