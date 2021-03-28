Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading 30% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $225.03 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.88 or 0.00028386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,953.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,702.35 or 0.03042423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.49 or 0.00329727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $500.49 or 0.00894477 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.57 or 0.00395991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.88 or 0.00357220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.17 or 0.00234432 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021299 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,167,606 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

