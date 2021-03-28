HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $15,342,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,329.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,798.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $191.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.40. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.74 and a 1-year high of $194.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.