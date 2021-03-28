Head-To-Head Contrast: Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) and Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT)

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) and Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Alliant Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Alliant Energy pays out 69.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alliant Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Genie Energy and Alliant Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genie Energy 4.14% 23.17% 9.82% Alliant Energy 19.33% 12.01% 3.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Genie Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Alliant Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Genie Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Alliant Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genie Energy and Alliant Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genie Energy $315.29 million 0.54 $4.18 million N/A N/A Alliant Energy $3.65 billion 3.70 $567.40 million $2.31 23.36

Alliant Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Genie Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Genie Energy has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliant Energy has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Genie Energy and Alliant Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genie Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Alliant Energy 0 4 2 0 2.33

Alliant Energy has a consensus price target of $56.17, suggesting a potential upside of 4.07%. Given Alliant Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alliant Energy is more favorable than Genie Energy.

Summary

Alliant Energy beats Genie Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider, and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through four segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; and solar panel manufacturing, and solar installation design and project management activities. In addition, it holds an 86.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel, as well as owns an interest in a contracted drilling services operation. Genie Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation, through its other subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2020, IPL supplied electric and natural gas service to approximately 495,000 and 225,000 retail customers respectively; and WPL supplied electric and natural gas service to approximately 480,000 and 195,000 retail customers, respectively. It serves retail customers in the farming, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, chemical, and packaging and food industries. In addition, the company owns and operates a short-line rail freight service in Iowa; a barge, rail, and truck freight terminal on the Mississippi River; and a rail-served warehouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as well as offers freight brokerage and logistics management services. Further, it holds interests in a 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and a 225 MW wind farm located in Oklahoma. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.