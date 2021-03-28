Head to Head Review: Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) versus NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Marvell Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Marvell Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NXP Semiconductors and Marvell Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 1 5 15 1 2.73 Marvell Technology Group 0 4 22 0 2.85

NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus price target of $185.22, suggesting a potential downside of 6.93%. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus price target of $49.96, suggesting a potential upside of 6.36%. Given Marvell Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marvell Technology Group is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Dividends

NXP Semiconductors pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Marvell Technology Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. NXP Semiconductors pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marvell Technology Group pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NXP Semiconductors has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Marvell Technology Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. NXP Semiconductors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology Group has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Marvell Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $8.88 billion 6.21 $243.00 million $8.04 24.75 Marvell Technology Group $2.70 billion 11.76 $1.58 billion $0.32 146.78

Marvell Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NXP Semiconductors. NXP Semiconductors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marvell Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Marvell Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors -1.70% 17.16% 7.78% Marvell Technology Group 51.19% 3.76% 2.91%

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Marvell Technology Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its product solutions are used in a range of applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors. The company also provides a range of storage products comprising storage controllers for hard disk drives (HDD) and solid-state drives that support various host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics; and fiber channel products, including host bus adapters, and controllers for server and storage system connectivity. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

