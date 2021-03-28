Head-To-Head Survey: Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) vs. Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of Vapotherm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of Vapotherm shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Vapotherm has a beta of -1.5, meaning that its share price is 250% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vapotherm and Inspire Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vapotherm 0 0 3 0 3.00 Inspire Medical Systems 0 3 8 0 2.73

Vapotherm presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.65%. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $168.55, indicating a potential downside of 13.11%. Given Vapotherm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vapotherm and Inspire Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vapotherm $48.10 million 12.91 -$51.06 million ($2.74) -8.78 Inspire Medical Systems $82.05 million 64.23 -$33.24 million ($1.40) -138.56

Inspire Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Vapotherm. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vapotherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vapotherm and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vapotherm -47.80% -51.59% -29.83% Inspire Medical Systems -61.07% -32.23% -26.42%

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats Vapotherm on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit, which allows patients to be transferred between care areas within the hospital or ambulate while on therapy; Q50 compressor, which provides compressed air necessary to run the precision flow systems; aerosol aeroneb adaptor to facilitate delivery of ultrasonic aerosolized medication; tracheostomy adaptors; and ProSoft cannula to provide gentle contact with the skin. In addition, Vapotherm, Inc. offers aerosol disposable patient circuit that is designed to streamline the provision of intermittent and continuous aerosol nebulization by limiting condensate management; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces, as well as Oxygen Assist Modules, which helps clinicians maintain oxygen levels within a target range. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Exeter, New Hampshire.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. The company also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

