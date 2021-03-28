Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Healthcare Trust of America makes up approximately 0.3% of Walleye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 182,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

HTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.22. 2,756,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,091. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.13 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

