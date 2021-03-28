Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $148.02 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000607 BTC on exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $2.60 billion and $148.02 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00050072 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.37 or 0.00253200 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002696 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00011024 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00014807 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00018157 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,717,193,763 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

