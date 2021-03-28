Hedget Trading 3.5% Higher This Week (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Hedget token can currently be purchased for about $9.08 or 0.00016244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedget has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Hedget has a market cap of $15.91 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00057655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.56 or 0.00224597 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.26 or 0.00927033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00051720 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00079421 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029546 BTC.

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

