Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 190.3% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:HLXA remained flat at $$10.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,852. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04. Helix Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Helix Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Helix Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $8,529,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $565,000.

Helix Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

