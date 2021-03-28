Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Up 185.2% in March

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 185.2% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HENKY shares. Commerzbank upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nord/LB upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

OTCMKTS HENKY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 164,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,426. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.70. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

