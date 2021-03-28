Herbalist Token (HERB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $739.00

Herbalist Token (CURRENCY:HERB) traded down 40% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Herbalist Token has a market cap of $142,096.74 and $739.00 worth of Herbalist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Herbalist Token has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. One Herbalist Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002938 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Herbalist Token Profile

Herbalist Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Herbalist Token’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,499,999,999 tokens. Herbalist Token’s official Twitter account is @herbalistoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Herbalist Token is www.herbalisttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Herb Coin is an open-source PoW/PoS (Proof-of-Work/Proof-of-Stake) cryptocurrency for fast, private and secure microtransactions. The coin is reborn from a previous project also named HerbCoin. “

