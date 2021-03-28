High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,817,900 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the February 28th total of 7,814,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,749,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price objective on shares of High Tide in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HITIF opened at $0.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62. High Tide has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.89.

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. The company is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products. The company also operated licensed retail cannabis stores, as well as franchise arrangements and data analytics services.

