Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Up 176.5% in March

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 176.5% from the February 28th total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Highway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Highway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.15% of Highway worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIHO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.34. 31,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,939. Highway has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

