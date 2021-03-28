Hive Price Reaches $0.73 on Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded up 79.1% against the dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $288.86 million and approximately $738.96 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001309 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000612 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001712 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 394,759,019 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

