Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Million

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $2,390.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00023304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00047778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.32 or 0.00612453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00065532 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00024201 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

