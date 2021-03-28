Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Has $3.51 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,075.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $7.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,024.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,331. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,063.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,777.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,075.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

