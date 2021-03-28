Holo (HOT) Price Up 29.5% Over Last Week

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. Holo has a market cap of $1.69 billion and $487.07 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. One Holo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00022153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00048183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.33 or 0.00611251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00064767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00024157 BTC.

Holo Profile

HOT is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 169,126,780,063 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

