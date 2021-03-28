Holo (HOT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.70 Billion

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Holo has a market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $334.38 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Holo has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00024892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00048296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $346.97 or 0.00624585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00065942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00024063 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo (HOT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 169,126,780,063 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

