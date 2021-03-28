Homeros Market Cap Reaches $27.37 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, Homeros has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Homeros has a total market cap of $27.37 million and $4.83 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros coin can now be bought for about $0.0532 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Homeros alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00024362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00047924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $345.75 or 0.00622558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00065653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00024408 BTC.

Homeros Coin Profile

HMR is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.