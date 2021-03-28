HOMIHELP (HOMI) Price Reaches $2.91 on Top Exchanges

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $27,671.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One HOMIHELP coin can now be bought for about $2.91 or 0.00005206 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00023952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00047732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $347.50 or 0.00621017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00065634 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00024232 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

