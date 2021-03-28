HOQU Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. HOQU has a total market cap of $308,088.65 and approximately $52.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HOQU has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00022321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00048194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.63 or 0.00611513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00065060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00024186 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HOQU

