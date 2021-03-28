Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Up 182.6% in March

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 182.6% from the February 28th total of 392,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 15.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,982 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.17% of Hoth Therapeutics worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOTH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,508. Hoth Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop two topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

