Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 903 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,190 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.11% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $20,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,783 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PXD stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,828. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $169.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,895.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

