Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 1,331,278 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,212,185 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331,278 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $19,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Grupo Santander cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE ITUB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. 28,536,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,736,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.94. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.36.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.0026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

