Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 8,744 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $18,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 562 shares in the company, valued at $144,242.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,942 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $5.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.40. 727,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 118.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $325.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.16 and its 200 day moving average is $279.52.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

