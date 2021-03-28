Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,548,108 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,107 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.15% of Huntington Bancshares worth $19,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,088,000 after buying an additional 3,097,955 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $4,841,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,816,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,946,000 after acquiring an additional 95,218 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.08. 10,684,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,632,741. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.74.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.