Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,578 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $22,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.46. 556,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,683. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.14 and a 1-year high of $292.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

