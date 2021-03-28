Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $23.28 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.16% of Generac worth $23,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Generac by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.33.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $12,817,815. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock traded up $15.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.04. 724,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 68.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.22 and a one year high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

