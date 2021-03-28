Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $27.62 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.39% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $27,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 233,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 72,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.90. The stock had a trading volume of 417,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,626. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.98.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

