Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $19,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.19.

Shares of MLM stock traded up $8.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $341.24. 706,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,244. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.94 and a 1 year high of $353.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $329.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.