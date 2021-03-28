Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 38,910 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,854 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,910 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Republic Bank worth $22,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,597,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 397.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 777,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,167,000 after acquiring an additional 620,695 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 886.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 544,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,011,000 after acquiring an additional 489,338 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,412,000 after acquiring an additional 360,733 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,476,000 after buying an additional 329,391 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.69.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.09. 857,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $180.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

