Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 7,045 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.26% of RH worth $23,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 85.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in RH by 148.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in RH by 104.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,309,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in RH by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of RH stock traded up $49.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $578.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $486.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.33. RH has a 52 week low of $84.61 and a 52 week high of $580.64.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.22.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.