Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,497 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $20,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.09.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $50,145.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.59. 448,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.31 and its 200-day moving average is $127.34. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.11 and a 12-month high of $148.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.