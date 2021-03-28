Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 249,455 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,797,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 249,455 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.62% of TechnipFMC worth $26,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTI. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,836,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 657.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,094 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,583,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,844 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,916 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,930,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.80 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,720,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,060,458. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.54%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.