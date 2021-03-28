HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Short Interest Update

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the February 28th total of 23,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 160,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ HTGM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.48. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.63.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 194.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.81%. On average, research analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,828,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 53,798 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

