Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Orbimed Advisors LLC

Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Humana accounts for about 1.0% of Orbimed Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Humana worth $117,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,161 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Humana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after purchasing an additional 656,606 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,963,000 after purchasing an additional 338,754 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,220,000 after purchasing an additional 321,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Humana by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,976,000 after purchasing an additional 265,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM traded up $7.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $423.60. 761,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,086. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.49 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $390.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.