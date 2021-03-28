Humaniq Price Hits $0.0090 on Major Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $54,924.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Humaniq has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00022321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00048194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.63 or 0.00611513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00065060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00024186 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.