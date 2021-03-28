Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,321,000 after acquiring an additional 130,648 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,115,000 after buying an additional 189,019 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after buying an additional 374,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,766,000 after buying an additional 112,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 537,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,599,000 after buying an additional 106,828 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HII. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.09.

HII stock opened at $203.16 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $209.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

