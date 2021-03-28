Huobi BTC (HBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.55 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.55 billion and $238.91 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for about $55,627.59 or 1.00092529 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00058880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.40 or 0.00227428 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $538.55 or 0.00969039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00052712 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00079550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00029547 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 tokens. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

