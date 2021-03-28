Huobi Token Price Down 3.4% This Week (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for about $13.46 or 0.00023927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $2.46 billion and $665.58 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00022434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00047829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.30 or 0.00610168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00064956 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004523 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,827,444 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

