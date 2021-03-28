HyperCash Reaches Market Cap of $49.66 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $49.66 million and $9.17 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001982 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,643.34 or 1.00120873 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00035020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00010605 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $166.31 or 0.00299242 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.76 or 0.00375631 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.91 or 0.00654789 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00085202 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001978 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.