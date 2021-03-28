Hyperion One Day Trading Volume Tops $87,306.00 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $87,306.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hyperion has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00023214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00047867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.92 or 0.00613101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00065514 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00024174 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 156,975,151 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

