I/O Coin (IOC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.34 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded 35.8% higher against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $21,182.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.47 or 0.00359808 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005143 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00031366 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.97 or 0.05290621 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,774,744 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

