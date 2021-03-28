IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Holdings Lowered by Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp accounts for approximately 5.0% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $23,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,121,000 after purchasing an additional 206,539 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,455,000 after purchasing an additional 469,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,006 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,079,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 747,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,470,000 after purchasing an additional 167,393 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IAC traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,084. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $266.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.01.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.38.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

