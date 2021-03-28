iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Position Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 104.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,490 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.17% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,339,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,252,000 after purchasing an additional 247,789 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 94,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDN opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $25.75.

