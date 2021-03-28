iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.90 Million

Brokerages expect iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) to post sales of $7.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for iCAD’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.81 million and the highest is $7.99 million. iCAD posted sales of $6.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that iCAD will report full year sales of $39.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $39.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $52.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow iCAD.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. The business had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICAD. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. iCAD has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $455.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 621.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iCAD by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in iCAD in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iCAD by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iCAD by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iCAD (ICAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.